Region’s first stem cell transplant for MS patient performed in Abu Dhabi

Doctors in Abu Dhabi have performed what they say is the region's first successful bone marrow transplant on a patient with multiple sclerosis.

The procedure at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre earlier this month has already improved the patient's condition, a woman who was not identified.

With this cutting edge science, doctors look to 'reset' a person's immune system.

There is no known cure for MS but such treatments can significantly improve a person's quality of life.

Part of the rapidly growing PureHealth Group, ADSCC said the transplant was a significant milestone for the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant programme and a “major advance in cell therapy and regenerative medicine capabilities to treat a range of diseases, including cancer and immune disorders”.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, director of the bone marrow transplant programme, said: “With this new treatment, we have scaled our world-class capabilities, which represents hope and aims to improve the quality of life for everyone.”

Shaista Asif, group chief operating officer of PureHealth, said: “The launch of the revolutionary bone marrow transplantation on an MS patient right here in the UAE could not have come at a more opportune time, as we mark five decades of progress across all fields.

“This is a major step forward in improving the average health spans in the country in line with our commitment to the science of longevity.”

To date, 13 cancer patients and one MS patient have been treated by ADSCC under the bone marrow transplant programme.

The ADSCC was founded in March 2019 to meet growing domestic and regional demand for specialised medical services and treatments.