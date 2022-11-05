UAE to hold special Covid-19 briefing on Sunday

The UAE government will hold a special Covid-19 media briefing at 5pm on Sunday.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said tomorrow's broadcast would contain Covid-19 updates, without elaborating further.

In its last media briefing, televised on September 26, Ncema said it would stop publishing its daily tally of Covid-19 cases, which it first began publishing in March 2020.

During the same briefing, Ncema announced that face masks were no longer mandatory in all indoor public places.

But it said that people should still wear them in places of worship, hospitals and on public transport.

The use of masks in indoor public places had been in effect for two and a half years.

Other rules that stayed in place were the green pass on Al Hosn App and isolation rules for infected people.

People still need to take a PCR test every 30 days for the pass to stay green.

Those who are on Evusheld medication, used to prevent Covid-19, must take a PCR test every 7 days for the pass to stay green.

The current quarantine period is 5 days and on the sixth day, the QR code on the app will turn green.

If people recover before 5 days, they should take two PCR tests within 24 hours for the pass to turn green

Covid-19 briefings were held regularly during the pandemic — at first weekly, before being reduced to fortnightly — to provide vital information to the public on the country's fight against the virus. The briefings have included announcements of new safety measures.

The Ncema stopped holding the briefings in May, saying they would be "reinstated only if exceptional developments arise regarding the pandemic in the country".