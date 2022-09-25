UAE records lowest daily Covid-19 tally for four months

The UAE recorded 355 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its overall number of infections to 1,025,568.

A further 362 people recovered from the virus, taking this tally to 1,004,943.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the toll remaining at 2,343.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 206,017 PCR tests.

About 189.7 million tests have been conducted to date under a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting the spread of the disease.

Daily infection rates have declined significantly in recent months, having topped 1,800 in early July.

Sunday's caseload was the lowest since May 24, when 317 positive tests were confirmed.

Daily case numbers have remained below 500 since August 31.

Nearly 615 million Covid-19 cases have been confirmed across the world since the virus emerged in late 2019, with more than 6.5 million deaths.

The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic in March 2020.

But the global health body believes there is cause for optimism in the world’s fight against the virus.

“We are not there yet. But the end is in sight,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a virtual press conference last week.

Comprehensive vaccination drives have helped stem the spread of the virus, slowing death rates and reducing hospital admissions.

President Joe Biden has declared the pandemic over in the US, although coronavirus-related deaths in the country continue to rise.