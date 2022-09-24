UAE records 368 new coronavirus cases

The UAE reported 368 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

There were 412 recoveries and officials said one person died in the 24-hour reporting period from complications.

The country has recorded 1,025,213 cases and 2,343 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

There have been 1,004,581 recoveries to date.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January, 2021.

An additional 221,085 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to almost 190 million.

Meanwhile, coronavirus infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, government figures show.

The increase means that, despite falling numbers in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the total number of infections in the UK has gone up.

Social distancing restrictions have largely been removed across the UK, and last month, data showed the number of Covid fatalities in the UK this summer were double the number of those for the same period in 2021.