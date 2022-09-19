UAE reports 389 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 389 new Covid-19 cases on Monday after an additional 229,513 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections since the outbreak to 1,023,349.

No deaths were reported in the 24-hour reporting period, with the toll remaining at 2,342.

Another 377 people beat the virus and total recoveries rose to 1,002,726.

More than 188 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case numbers have been on the decline for several weeks and the number of infections has remained below 500 for the 20th day in a row.