Coronavirus: UAE reports 411 new cases

The UAE reported 411 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and 402 recoveries.

The latest tallies pushed the overall number of infections to 1,017,954 as total recoveries increased to 997,502.

The latest cases were detected after 205,400 more PCR tests were carried out.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since August 19 and the toll remains at 2,341.

Read More Pfizer to invest $470m to expand research on its coronavirus vaccine technology

More than 185 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case tallies have declined steadily in the past few weeks and have remained below 500 since August 31.

Daily infections dropped to 442 on June 1, but then increased sharply and topped 1,000 on June 9.