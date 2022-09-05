UAE reports 398 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 398 new Covid-19 cases on Monday after an additional 157,857 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,017,543.

No deaths were reported in the 24-hour reporting period, with the toll remaining at 2,341.

Another 473 people beat the virus and total recoveries rose to 997,100.

More than 184 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case numbers have been on the decline for several months and Monday's figure is the lowest it has been in more than 14 weeks.

Last week, as hundreds of thousands of pupils completed their first week back at school after the summer break, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) asked parents to sign a Covid-19 declaration form promising to act responsibly if their children contract the virus or show symptoms.

Parents were asked to inform the school if their child has a suspected case of the virus and were also urged to pick them up promptly if they get sick in school, and adhere to isolation rules if they test positive.