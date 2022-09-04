Coronavirus: UAE reports 400 new cases, lowest in almost 14 weeks

The UAE reported 400 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from an additional 194,778 PCR tests.

This is the lowest number of cases reported in almost 14 weeks. It was on May 31 that 381 infections were reported.

The latest cases pushed the overall tally of infections to 1,017,145.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since August 19 and the toll remained at 2,341.

Another 566 people beat the virus and total recoveries rose to 996,627.

More than 185 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Cases have been declining steadily in the past few weeks and have remained below 500 since August 31, the lowest in three months.

Daily infections were as low as 442 on June 1 but then rose sharply and topped 1,000 on June 9.

