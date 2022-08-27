Coronavirus: UAE reports 545 new cases

The UAE announced 545 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,013,331.

Another 657 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 992,016.

No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, and the toll remained at 2,341.

The latest cases were identified as a result of 237,169 PCR tests.

Nearly 183 million tests have been carried out and more than 24 million vaccines have been administered to date.

Daily case numbers have declined steadily in recent weeks and have remained below 600 for three consecutive days.

As thousands of children go back to school on Monday, authorities have set up free PCR testing centres for pupils and school staff.

Mobile testing centres have been established at 226 public schools across the country. Only pupils aged 12 and over need to be tested.

Screening will be available until 10pm from Thursday until Sunday, said public schools regulator Emirates Schools Establishment.