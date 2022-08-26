Coronavirus: UAE records 580 new cases

The UAE reported 580 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,012,786 since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

No deaths were reported and the toll remained at 2,341.

Another 699 people beat the virus and total recoveries rose to 991,359.

Nearly 183 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and more than 24.9 million vaccines have been administered to date.

Daily case numbers have steadily declined over the past few weeks and have remained below the 700-mark for a week.

As thousands of pupils return to school on Monday, mobile testing centres that offer free PCR tests to pupils and staff have been established at 226 public schools.

Over-12s, teaching and administrative staff and service providers at government schools must obtain a negative PCR test result no more than 96 hours before the start of the new school year.

Screening will be available until 10pm from Thursday until Sunday. Here is the list of centres where children and staff can be tested.