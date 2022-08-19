UAE reports 693 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 693 Covid-19 cases on Friday, raising its overall tally to 1,008,435.

Another 659 people overcame the virus, as the number of recoveries climbed to 986,671.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths in the 24-hour reporting period, with the toll remaining at 2,341.

The number of active cases stands at 19,333.

The latest infections were detected as a result of an additional 230,589 PCR tests.

More than 181.4 million tests have been conducted to date.

A robust screening strategy remains key to the UAE's fight against the pandemic.

Testing levels across the country are still high ― typically exceeding 200,000 a day ― and reached a peak period in January when they topped 500,000.

A new drive-through Covid-19 testing centre has been set up at a hospital in Al Ain.

The mobile service will complement existing coronavirus screening services at Al Wagan Hospital.

The centre has been launched by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, more widely known as Seha.

Daily case numbers have steadily declined in recent weeks, remaining below 1,000 since August 5.