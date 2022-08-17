Coronavirus: UAE reports 721 new cases

The UAE reported 721 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after an additional 224,482 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the country's overall tally of infections to 1,007,039.

One person died as a result of the virus, taking the death toll to 2,340.

Recoveries reached 985,429 after another 631 people overcame the virus in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 181 million tests have been conducted since the start of the outbreak under a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.

Case numbers have steadily declined since a surge in infection rates in June, topping 1,800 on July 3.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures, such as wearing masks when in indoor public settings and to follow isolation rules if infected.