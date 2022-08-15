UAE records lowest daily Covid-19 tally in nine weeks

The UAE recorded 792 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, its lowest daily tally in nine weeks.

The new infections brought the country's caseload to 1,005,543.

Another 688 people overcame the virus as the recovery total climbed to 984,142.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the toll standing at 2,339.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 149,376 PCR tests.

More than 180.5 million tests have been conducted to date.

Case numbers have been on the decline since last month.

Daily infections have remained below 1,000 since August 5.

Monday's figures were the lowest since June 7, when 572 cases were detected.

Authorities have called on the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures to support the recovery from the pandemic.

More than 595 million Covid-19 infections have been confirmed worldwide since the start of the outbreak, figures from data aggregation site Worldometer suggest.

There have been more than 568 million recoveries, while the number of recorded deaths is approaching 6.5 million.

The United States has reported the most infections, at nearly 95 million, ahead of India, with more than 44 million, and France, Brazil and Germany all topping 30 million cases to date.