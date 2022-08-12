UAE reports 823 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 823 new Covid-19 cases on Friday after an additional 234,950 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the country's overall tally of infections to 1,003,129.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths during the latest reporting period, with the toll standing at 2,339.

Recoveries reached 981,884 after another 819 people overcame the virus in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 180 million tests have been conducted since the start of the outbreak under a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.

Case numbers have steadily declined in recent weeks following a surge in infection rates in June.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures, such as wearing masks when in indoor public settings and to follow isolation rules if infected.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon, chairman of the board of directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, on Friday praised the public's role in the fight against Covid-19, which he said has enabled the UAE to successfully carry out its treatment and prevention programme.

"Surpassing the one million mark for positive Covid-19 cases reaffirms the UAE's future emergency preparedness network and continued social and economic prosperity," he said.

"Our people responded by acting together as one.

"As a result, the UAE consistently ranked as having one of the lowest infection and mortality rates of any country in the world, and that’s what it’s all about, protecting the health and well-being of our people."