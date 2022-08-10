UAE reports 889 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 889 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after an additional 226,920 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 to 1,001,445.

One person died as a result of the virus, taking the death toll to 2,338.

Another 816 people beat the virus, as total recoveries rose to 980,178.

More than 179 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Covid cases passed the one million milestone on Tuesday, the making the UAE the 68th country to exceed that figure, according to the Worldometer data aggregation site.

Daily figures declined steadily throughout July and into this month after a surge of infections in June.

Case numbers topped 1,800 on July 3 — having dropped below 200 in early May — but have now remained at fewer than 1,500 a day for more than two weeks.

The authorities have urged the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures, such as wearing masks indoors and following isolation rules if infected.