UAE reports 923 new Covid-19 cases as total nears one million

The UAE reported 923 new Covid-19 cases on Monday after an additional 142,798 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 to 999,637.

No virus-related deaths were reported and the toll remains at 2,337.

Another 895 people beat the virus, as total recoveries rose to 978,503.

Nearly 179 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Daily figures declined steadily throughout July and into this month after a surge of infections in June.

Case numbers topped 1,800 on July 3 — having dropped below 200 in early May — but have now remained at fewer than 1,500 a day for more than two weeks.

The authorities have urged the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures, such as wearing masks indoors, and to follow isolation rules if infected.