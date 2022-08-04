UAE reports 1,084 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 1,084 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, after an additional 242,117 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 to 995,777.

No related deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,335.

Another 890 people beat the virus, as total recoveries rose to 974,601.

More than 178 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Daily figures have declined steadily throughout last month and into this month after a surge of infections in June.

Case numbers topped 1,800 on July 3 — having dropped below 200 in early May — but have now remained at fewer than 1,500 a day for more than two weeks.

On Tuesday, 1,032 new Covid-19 cases were reported, the lowest daily tally in seven weeks.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to safety measures, such as isolating after a positive test and wearing masks when required, to help to support the country's coronavirus recovery strategy.