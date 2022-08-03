UAE reports 1,009 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 1,009 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, after an additional 235,936 tests were carried out.

This brings the overall tally of infections since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 to 994,693. No related deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,335.

Another 989 people beat the virus, as total recoveries rose to 973,711.

Almost 178 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Daily figures have declined steadily this month after a surge in infections in June.

Case numbers topped 1,800 on July 3 — having dropped below 200 in early May — but have now remained at less than 1,500 a day for more than two weeks.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to safety measures, such as isolating after a positive test and wearing masks when required, to help to support the country's coronavirus recovery strategy.