UAE records lowest number of Covid-19 cases in seven weeks

The UAE reported 1,032 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, its lowest daily tally in seven weeks.

Another 965 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, while there were no deaths.

The figures brought the country's overall caseload to 993,684 since the first infections were confirmed in late January 2020.

In that period, 972,722 recoveries have been confirmed and 2,335 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 18,627.

The latest infections were detected as a result of an additional 206,905 PCR tests.

More than 177.7 million tests have been conducted to date.

Tuesday's case numbers were the lowest since June 9, when 1,031 positive tests were announced.

Daily figures have declined steadily in recent weeks after a surge in infections in June.

Case numbers topped 1,800 on July 3 — having dropped below 200 in early May — but have now remained under 1,500 for more than two weeks.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to key safety measures, such as isolating after a positive test and wearing masks when mandated, to help support the country's Covid-19 recovery strategy.