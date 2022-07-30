UAE records 1,180 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 1,180 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, after an additional 218,694 tests were carried out.

This brings the overall tally of infections to 990,400.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,334.

Another 1,150 people beat the virus, as total recoveries rose to 969,359.

More than 177 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Daily figures have declined steadily this month after a surge in infections in June.

Case numbers topped 1,800 on July 3 — having dropped below 200 in early May — but have now remained under 1,500 for more than two weeks.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to key safety measures, such as isolating after a positive test and wearing masks when mandated, to help support the country's Covid-19 recovery strategy.