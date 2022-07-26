UAE records 1,257 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 1,257 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its overall tally to 985,524.

Another 1,057 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, raising this total to 964,828.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,332.

The number of active cases increased to 18,364.

The latest infections were detected as a result of an additional 198,379 PCR tests.

More than 176 million tests have been conducted in the UAE since the start of the pandemic.

Daily figures have declined steadily this month after a surge in infections in June.

Case numbers topped 1,800 on July 3 — having dropped below 200 in early May — but have now remained under 1,500 for the past 12 days.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to key safety measures, such as isolating after a positive test and wearing masks when mandated, to help support the country's Covid-19 recovery strategy.