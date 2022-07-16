UAE reports 1,421 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 1,421 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday after 295,990 tests were carried out.

The latest cases take the overall tally of coronavirus infections to 972,007 since the epidemic began more than two years ago.

Another 1,543 people beat the virus, as total recoveries climbed to 952,260.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the 24-hour reporting period, and the toll remains at 2,325.

More than 173 million PCR tests have been conducted since the first case in the Emirates was reported on January 29, 2020.

Case numbers had been on the rise in recent weeks, after falling below 200 in early May.

However, daily infection rates have started to fall, having topped 1,800 on July 3.