UAE public urged to take Covid-19 test ahead of Eid Al Adha gatherings

People in the UAE have been urged to take PCR tests ahead of this weekend's Eid Al Adha celebrations to support the country's fight against Covid-19.

Members of the public were called on to take a PCR test no more than 72 hours before taking part in gatherings to protect the health of friends and family members, especially the elderly.

UAE authorities asked the public to remain committed to safety measures to aid the recovery from the pandemic during a televised coronavirus briefing on Monday.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) said it would strictly monitor compliance to regulations in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Eid Al Adha will begin on Saturday, with public and private sector workers on holiday from Friday, July 8 until Monday, July 11.

Work will resume on Tuesday, July 12.

An official from the crisis authority said it was crucial to continue to follow precautionary measures to support the country's recovery from the pandemic.

The spokesman said the government was aware that some had neglected Covid-19 rules in public places.

Daily infections have increased in recent weeks and have topped 1,600 each day since June 23.

Case numbers had dropped below 200 in early May.

During the briefing, Covid-19 protocols for the festival and for pilgrims taking part in Hajj were set out.

Members of the public were called on to take a PCR test no later than 72 hours before taking part in Eid gatherings to ensure the safety of friends and family members, especially the elderly.

It was announced that the duration for prayers at mosques will be set at 20 minutes.

Worshippers should wear masks and maintain a distance of one metre from each other.

There should be no handshakes between worshippers.

Police patrols and volunteers will manage the entry and exit of people into mosques.

People returning from hajj should follow precautionary measures and stay at home for seven days after arrival, the briefing heard.