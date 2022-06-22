Coronavirus: UAE government workers reminded of Al Hosn green status rules

Federal employees must have PCR test every two weeks to enter the workplace

Sarah Forster
Jun 22, 2022
UAE federal employees were reminded on Wednesday that they need a negative PCR test with 14 days validity to be able to enter the workplace.

Since the start of the year, government workers and visitors to the UAE must have Al Hosn green status to gain access to federal buildings.

Earlier this month, the PCR validity period to keep green status was reduced from 30 days to 14, due to rising Covid-19 cases in the Emirates.

On Wednesday, the UAE announced 1,592 new Covid-19 cases, raising the overall tally to 932,067.

More than 167.7 million tests have been carried out to date in line with a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

Infection rates have been on the rise in recent weeks and have topped 1,000 daily since June 9. They were below 200 in early May.

Updated: June 22, 2022, 11:02 AM
