Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,556 new cases

The UAE announced 1,556 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the overall tally to 930,475.

Another 1,490 people beat the virus in the past 24 hours as the recovery total climbed to 911,226.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,309.

The number of active cases stands at 16,940.

The latest cases were identified from an additional 275,317 PCR tests.

More than 167.7 million tests have been carried out to date in line with a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

Infection rates have been on the rise in recent weeks and have topped 1,000 daily since June 9. They were below 200 in early May.

People are being urged to not let their guard down and follow precautionary measures to stem the spread of the virus.