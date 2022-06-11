UAE records 1,179 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 1,179 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, its highest daily tally in four months.

Another 981 people beat the virus and there were no deaths in the 24-hour reporting period.

The number of active cases now stands at 15,637.

Since the pandemic began, authorities have reported 916,247 infections and 898,305 recoveries. The overall death toll remains at 2,305.

The latest cases were identified as a result of 253,991 PCR tests.

More than 164.8 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Case numbers have been on the rise in recent days following a sharp decline throughout much of the year.

The latest figures are the highest recorded since February 14, when 1,191 positive tests were confirmed.

Daily infection rates exceeded 3,000 in January, but had dropped below 200 in early May.