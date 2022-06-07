Coronavirus: UAE reports 572 new cases

The UAE reported 572 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total number of infections to 912,086.

Another 530 people beat the virus and total recoveries climbed to 895,099.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and the toll remained at 2,305.

Cases have gone up slightly in the past week and topped 500 for the sixth consecutive day. On May 7, only 191 cases were reported.

But the numbers are significantly lower than those recorded in January.

READ MORE Latest updates on the coronavirus

There are more than 14,600 active cases in the country.

The latest cases were identified from 256,606 tests. More than 163.5 million PCR tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

Mass screening and a nationwide vaccination campaign have helped limit the spread of the virus in the country.

Nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered since inoculation campaigns were launched in December 2020 and the country's eligible population is fully vaccinated.

In latest developments, the US may give approval to vaccinate children as young as 6 months.

The US Food and Drug Administration will meet on June 15 to consider applications by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech — companies with a leading role in global inoculation drives — with a decision expected soon after.

Dr Ashish Jha, coronavirus response co-ordinator for the White House, said the US would make 10 million doses from both drug makers available as soon as approval was granted. It is understood this could be as soon as June 21 after federal holidays.