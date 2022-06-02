Coronavirus: UAE records 575 new cases

The UAE reported 575 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday after a further 242,364 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the tally of infections to 909,222.

No deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,305.

Another 449 people beat the virus, taking total recoveries to 892,687.

After topping 3,000 in January after the emergence of the Omicron variant, daily case numbers have dropped significantly in recent months.

More than 162.3 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic under a comprehensive screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.

UAE authorities announced on Thursday that “100 per cent of the target groups in the country” have now been vaccinated.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the UAE's Covid-19 vaccination campaign, which started more than two years ago, had reached its goal.