Coronavirus: UAE reports 403 new cases

The UAE reported 403 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 906,639 since the pandemic began in January 2020.

Another 368 people beat the virus in the 24-hour reporting period, pushing the tally of recoveries to 890,311.

No deaths have been reported since March 7 and the toll remained at 2,302.

The latest cases were identified from 236,283 PCR tests. More than 161.5 million tests have been conducted to date.

According to official data, more than 24.8 million vaccine doses have been administered so far and 98.02 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

There are just over 14,000 active cases in the country.

A robust mass-screening programme and nationwide inoculation progarmme have helped the UAE stem the spread of the virus.

After topping 3,000 daily cases in January following the emergence of the Omicron variant, infections have declined in the past months.

In May, cases have stayed below the 400-mark.