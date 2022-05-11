Coronavirus: UAE records 312 new cases

The UAE reported 312 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after a further 358,982 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the tally of infections to 901,076.

No deaths have been reported since March 7 and the toll remained at 2,302.

Another 264 people beat the virus, taking the tally of recoveries to 885,035.

After topping 3,000 in January following the emergence of the Omicron variant, daily case numbers have dropped significantly in recent months.

More than 157 million tests have been conducted to date under a robust mass-screening programme, which has been central to the country's recovery strategy.

Meanwhile, a new study in the UK suggests that a fourth Covid-19 vaccination has been found to give people protection “over and above” that experienced by people who have had three inoculations.

Researchers are continuing to evaluate the level of protection offered by vaccinations and how long it lasts.

Academics led by the University of Southampton have been monitoring people’s levels of antibodies and T-cells, both of which offer an accurate measure of a person’s level of protection against a virus.