Coronavirus: UAE reports 261 new cases

The UAE reported 261 new coronavirus cases and 372 recoveries on Saturday.

Officials said no person died in the 24-hour reporting period from complications.

The country has recorded 896,892 cases and 2,302 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Meanwhile, 879,426 people have recovered.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January, 2021.

An additional 274,597 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 154 million.

Meanwhile in the UK, the scale of Covid infections across the UK has been revealed, with slightly more than 70 per cent of people in England likely to have had coronavirus since the early months of the pandemic, new figures suggest.

An estimated 38.5 million people in private households — or 70.7 per cent of the population — have had at least one infection since the end of April 2020.

The figures have been compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) using data from its long-running Covid-19 infection survey.

Currently, 3.7 million people in England are estimated to have Covid, equating to one in 14.