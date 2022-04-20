UAE reports 249 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 249 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its overall tally of infections to 896,141.

Another 385 people overcame the virus as the recovery total climbed to 878,441.

No deaths have been reported in the Emirates since March 7, with the toll remaining at 2,302.

The latest cases were identified as a result of 327,724 PCR tests.

More than 153 million tests have been conducted to date.

Mass testing of the public and a comprehensive vaccination drive have been key to the country's pandemic recovery strategy.

More than 24.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the public since inoculation campaigns were rolled out in December, 2020.

Daily case numbers have declined significantly this year, remaining below 250 since April 5.