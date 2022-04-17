Coronavirus: UAE reports 201 new cases from 265,321 tests

The UAE recorded 201 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally of infections to 895,465.

Another 385 people overcame the virus as total recoveries climbed to 877,278.

The latest cases were confirmed after 265,321 additional PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

No deaths have been reported since March 7 and the toll remained at 2,302.

Cases have hovered around the 250-mark since April 5.

The UAE's aggressive mass testing strategy and nationwide vaccination campaign have helped in fighting the pandemic.

According to The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, more than 152 million tests have been conducted to date.

Official data shows more than 24.64m vaccines have been given and 97.48 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

In the US, the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorisation for what it said was the first device that can detect Covid-19 in breath samples.

The InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, the FDA said, and can be used in doctor’s offices, hospitals and mobile testing sites.

The test, which can provide results in less than three minutes, must be used under the supervision of a licensed health care provider.