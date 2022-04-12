Department of Health in Abu Dhabi joins coalition to revolutionise cancer care

Partnership will focus on early detection of condition and education about precision medicine

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has joined a new coalition that seeks to find new treatment and screening programmes that will speed up the detection of cancer. PA
The National
Apr 12, 2022

The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi has joined a coalition that seeks to find new treatments and screening programmes that will speed up the detection of cancer.

The healthcare regulator has joined forces with AstraZeneca’s Accelerating Change Together (ACT) for Cancer Care, to try to revolutionise how the disease is diagnosed and treated globally.

The coalition was launched last month during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Quote
We will work with the ACT to identify the most advanced solutions for a more sustainable model of cancer care and improve patient outcomes
Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi

As the price of cancer treatment and diagnosis methods continues to rises, the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi aims to make care more affordable through the partnership.

The link-up will focus on early detection using the latest technology and improving the public's understanding of precision medicine. This involves genetics, environment and lifestyle.

Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, undersecretary of the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi, said cancer represents a “complex and ever-increasing burden on societies worldwide”.

“We must continue to prioritise solutions that will offer the greatest benefit to patients,” he said.

“Building on the advanced healthcare infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, we will work with the ACT to identify the most advanced solutions for a more sustainable model of cancer care and improve patient outcomes.

“The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is continuously joining forces with leaders in the healthcare industry to adopt innovative solutions that will accelerate the diagnosis of chronic illnesses and advancement of relevant treatments."

Sameh El Fangary, AstraZeneca’s country president for the GCC and Pakistan, said together with its partners, they remain resolute in their commitment to one day eliminating cancer.

Updated: April 12, 2022, 9:57 AM
HealthHealth careCancerAbu Dhabi
