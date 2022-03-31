UAE reports 313 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 313 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally of infections to 891,300.

Another 790 people beat the coronavirus, raising the recovery total to 867,662.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded since March 7.

Read More UAE relaxes Covid rules for worshippers

The death toll remains at 2,302.

The latest infections were detected as a result of 323,104 PCR tests.

More than 148 million tests have been conducted to date.

Daily case numbers have declined significantly in recent months, having exceeded 3,000 as recently as January.

The authorities have taken steps to ease Covid-19 restrictions in light of the encouraging drop in infection rates.

On Wednesday, the UAE relaxed a series of safety rules for worshippers before Ramadan.

Prayer times have returned to normal, daily mosque lessons and lectures can resume, and drinking water can be distributed to worshippers once it is bottled, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said.

The taraweeh prayers — night prayers performed during Ramadan — can now be held in mosques again. During the last 10 nights of Ramadan, tahajjud prayers will also be held from midnight onwards at mosques.

Copies of the Quran can now be provided in mosques again once they are sterilised and women's prayer halls have returned to normal.