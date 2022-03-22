UAE records 316 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 316 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its overall tally to 888,383.

No deaths were recorded for the 15th consecutive day, leaving the toll at 2,302.

Only one fatality has been announced in March.

A further 958 people beat the virus, as the recovery total climbed to 860,074.

The latest infections were detected as a result of 319,488 PCR tests.

More than 145.4 million tests have been conducted to date.

Mass screening of the public, allied to a comprehensive vaccination drive, has been central to the country's recovery strategy.

More than 24.4 million vaccine doses have been administered, with close to 97 per cent of the eligible population now double jabbed.

The daily caseload has declined steadily in recent weeks, having topped 3,000 as recently as January.

Authorities have eased some Covid-19 restrictions and the wearing of masks outdoors is now optional across the Emirates. But face coverings must still be worn at all times when indoors, except when in one’s own home.

Border control rules were lifted last month, meaning motorists and passengers entering Abu Dhabi from other emirates no longer have to show green status on their Al Hosn app.