UAE records 338 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths for 14th day in a row

Another 899 people recovered from the virus in latest 24-hour reporting period

Mar 21, 2022

The UAE reported 338 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 888,067.

No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded for the 14th day in a row.

Only one fatality has been announced in March. The death toll remains at 2,302.

Another 899 people overcame the virus as the recovery total climbed to 859,116.

The latest infections were detected as a result of an additional 251,465 PCR tests.

More than 145 million tests have been conducted to date under a robust screening drive.

Daily case numbers have steadily declined in recent weeks, having topped 3,000 as recently as January.

Authorities have eased some Covid-19 restrictions as part of a careful recovery strategy from the pandemic.

The wearing of masks outdoors is now optional across the Emirates, though the face coverings must still be worn at all times in indoor settings.

Drivers entering Abu Dhabi from other emirates are no longer be required to show their Al Hosn green pass after border control rules were lifted last month.

EDE scanners, which measure people’s temperatures, were also removed at checkpoints.

Unvaccinated people in Abu Dhabi can now present a negative PCR test result issued in the past 48hrs to be allowed entry to various venues and locations in the capital.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disaster committee announced last week it had updated the rules for unvaccinated people entering events, tourist attractions and cultural sites.

Previously, authorities in Abu Dhabi said unvaccinated people could only access supermarkets and pharmacies.

Updated: March 21, 2022, 10:22 AM
