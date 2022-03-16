UAE reports 318 new Covid-19 cases after 373,822 tests

The UAE reported 318 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after a further 373,822 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the total number of infections recorded in the country to 886,301.

For the ninth consecutive day, officials said there were no Covid-19 deaths in the 24-hour reporting period. Only one fatality has been recorded so far this month.

Another 1,073 people beat the virus, as the recovery total climbed to 854,326.

Mass testing of the public and a nationwide vaccination campaign have been central to the UAE's coronavirus strategy.

More than 24.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the public to date, with about 96.6 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

The comprehensive screening strategy has led to more than 143 million tests being conducted across the Emirates.

Authorities on Monday announced the return of iftar tents during Ramadan for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The marquees had been cancelled for the past two years to prevent gatherings and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Ramadan is expected to begin on April 2, but the start date is to be confirmed by the UAE’s moon-sighting committee.

Prior to the pandemic, large tents were typically erected next to mosques and often provided meals to low-income workers.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will reopen its borders from next month.

Australians will be allowed to travel to the country from April 12, while vaccinated travellers from countries with visa waiver arrangements, including the UAE, the US, the UK, Germany, Canada, Japan and Singapore, can enter from May 1, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday.