UAE records 1,538 new Covid-19 cases as daily infections continue to fall

The UAE reported 1,538 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as daily infections fell to a 2022-low for the third day in a row.

Four patients died during during the 24-hour reporting period, while a further 2,457 people recovered.

Authorities have recorded 862,514 cases, 791,318 recoveries and 2,273 deaths to date.

The number of active cases dropped to 68,923 thanks to the number of recoveries exceeding new infections for the third consecutive day.

The latest infections were detected as a result of an additional 477,945 PCR tests.

More than 129.5 million tests have been conducted across the Emirates as part of a comprehensive screening strategy.

Testing levels have regularly exceeded 400,000 this year and have topped the 500,000 mark on a number of days.

Mass testing and a expansive vaccination drive remain central to the UAE's pandemic recovery strategy.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi paved the way for members of the public to receive fourth doses of the Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre said people who had taken up to three doses of either of the two vaccines - the most commonly administered in the UAE - could receive an additional dose after a gap of six months.

More than 23.7 million vaccine doses have been administered to the public since the start of inoculation campaigns in December, 2020.

Nearly 95 per cent of the public are now fully vaccinated.