Coronavirus: UAE reports lowest number of cases since Christmas Day

Read about the updates on Coronavirus

The UAE recorded 1,704 new cases of Covid-19 and one death on Monday.

This pushed the total number of infections to 859,361 and the toll to 2,265 since the pandemic began.

Monday's figure was the lowest reported since Christmas Day, when 1,621 cases were detected.

Another 1,992 people recovered from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period, taking overall recoveries to 786,642.

It was the first day since December 10 that recoveries outnumbered new infections, as total active cases decreased by nearly 300.

The latest cases were identified from 473,298 PCR tests. More than 128 million tests have been conducted since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

Cases surged at the end of last year and in January, as a result of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

While 48 infections were reported on December 6, daily cases had risen to 3,116 by January 15.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said more than 23.7 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 94.6 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, people who test positive for Covid-19 in the UAE do not have to take a PCR test in order for their status on the Al Hosn app to turn from red to green, authorities have said.

A red status on the Al Hosn app reflects a recent positive coronavirus test result.

Read More Ivermectin and Covid-19: why controversy around the drug has reignited

Changing the status on the app to green, which shows that you do not have Covid-19, is normally achieved through a negative PCR test.

But in an update on the Al Hosn app under 'Pass Protocol', the guidance says you have two options to change the status from red to green.

If you have tested positive, the app says you can "quarantine for 10 days and wait for your code to turn green automatically on day 11".

The app says this green code will stay for 30 days, after which you must take a PCR test every two weeks for the next 60 days.

Alternatively the app says "if you are completely recovered within 10 days, you can take two negative PCR tests and get a green code for 30 days".