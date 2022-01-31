Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,028 new cases from 492,099 tests

Latest updates on Omicron

The UAE reported 2,028 more cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total number of infections since the outbreak started to 845,058.

The recoveries total reached 777,096 after 910 people were reported to have beaten the disease in the 24-hours period.

Officials also announced three deaths, taking the toll to 2,243.

The latest cases were identified from 492,099 PCR tests. More than 124 million tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management data shows 23.5 million vaccine doses have been given to citizens and residents and 94.04 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Case numbers have been on a downwards trend since Thursday. The highest numbers this month were 3,116 recorded on January 15.

On Monday, all year groups resumed in-person learning at Abu Dhabi schools, while Covid-19 restrictions were eased in Dubai.

Only pupils whose parents opt for them to continue distance learning will remain off campus for the rest of the first term of the academic year.

Return to classrooms in Abu Dhabi came after all schools in the capital reverted to online education at the start of January as a precautionary measure because infections had surged.

On Friday, Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority – which administers private education in the emirate – announced that schools there could resume extra-curricular activities from Monday.

They had been suspended since the start of the term.