Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,369 new cases and four deaths

The UAE recorded 2,369 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after carrying out an additional 500,146 tests.

The latest infection numbers took the overall tally of cases to 833,201.

Another 1,201 people overcame the virus, taking the tally of recoveries to 771,624.

Four people died during the 24-hour reporting period, taking the death toll to 2,228.

Testing has increased significantly of late, with more than 500,000 conducted five times in the last eight days.

More than 122 million tests have been carried out in the country since the outbreak of Covid-19 nearly two years ago.

Wednesday's tally is the lowest since December 30 when 2,366 infections were reported.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to safety measures and to receive booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine if eligible.

Many employees require regular PCR tests to attend their place of work, while a negative test result is required to enter Abu Dhabi from other emirates.

In-person teaching resumed in the capital for many schools on Monday after schools switched to remote learning for the first three weeks of the new term. The remainder of schools will welcome pupils back on Monday next under the phased strategy.