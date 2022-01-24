Dubai's Arab Health event to tackle pressing global challenges

Pioneering projects set to drive global health care into the future will take centre stage at a major conference which started in Dubai on Monday.

Arab Health 2022 will bring together more than 3,500 exhibitors from 60 countries to deliver a platform to cutting-edge technology and the latest innovation designed to tackle the most pressing health challenges of today and tomorrow.

About 60,000 health care professionals will be in attendance during the four-day gathering at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which is being held under the themes of ‘United by business, forging ahead’ and ‘Connect with innovation that's changing the face of diagnostics’.

The importance of medical ingenuity and enterprise has been underlined by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Extensive research into the rapidly evolving virus and the swift distribution of vaccines to protect the public have been key to efforts to limit its spread and save lives.

The sprawling exhibition space will feature more than 20 dedicated country pavilions showcasing the latest in health care and laboratory research.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention will be playing a leading role at the international exhibition.

"The UAE's success in organising this year's edition of Arab Health reinforces its pioneering model after it ... demonstrated exceptional capabilities in the management and governance of Covid-19," said Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

Mr Al Owais said the UAE's robust safety measures and its ability to host major events such as Arab Health had bolstered confidence around the world.

This year's conference will include the new Healthcare Transformation Zone, which will explore the latest technological advancements from global innovators and disruptors.

The start-up competition, Innov8 Talks, returns and will feature 24 companies demonstrating unique and innovative solutions.

The zone will also include the Product Showcase segment, in which forward-thinking companies will be talking about their groundbreaking innovations.

Exhibitors at Arab Health will include Siemens, Canon, Masimo, Drager, GE Healthcare, Philips, Abbott, Roche, and Seegene.

The Dubai World Trade Centre will also host the Future Health Summit during the week.

The high-level event will be attended by more than 150 senior public health officials, chief executives and other key industry figures from around the globe.