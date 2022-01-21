Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,921 new cases and three deaths

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

The UAE reported 2,921 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, after an additional 401,356 tests.

The new figures take the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 819,866.

Three people died in the past 24 hours from Covid-19 complications, leaving the death toll at 2,207.

Another 1,251 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 765,982.

More than 120 million tests have been carried out in the country since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Following the emergence of the Omicron variant, cases have remained above 2,500 since the start of January, having fallen below 50 early last month.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to safety measures and to receive booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine if eligible to do so.

More than 23.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date, with about 93 per cent of the public now fully vaccinated.