Coronavirus: UAE reports 3,067 new cases and three deaths

The UAE recorded 3,067 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday after an additional 385,950 tests were carried out.

The latest infections took the overall total to 805,248.

Another 1,055 people overcame the virus, taking the recovery tally to 760,268.

Three people died during the 24-hour reporting period, taking the death toll to 2,191.

The number of active cases stands at 42,789.

More than 115 million tests have been carried out in the country since the outbreak emerged.

Following the emergence of the Omicron variant, cases have remained above 2,500 since the start of January, having fallen below 50 early last month.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to safety measures and to receive booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine if eligible to do so.

Officials announced this week that distance learning will be extended for a further week at government schools and universities in the UAE.

Hazza Al Mansouri, spokesperson for the education sector, said pupils would continue to study remotely from Monday, January 17 through to Friday, January 21.