UAE reports 2,759 Covid-19 cases in 10-month high

The UAE recorded 2,759 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, its highest daily tally since March 4.

The latest infections took the overall total to 785,625.

Another 913 people overcame the virus, taking the recovery tally to 753,033.

One person died during the 24-hour reporting period, taking the death toll to 2,174.

The number of active cases has risen to 30,418.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 469,401 PCR tests on one of the biggest screening days to date.

More than 115 million tests have been carried out in the country since the outbreak emerged.

Cases have remained above 2,500 for nine days in a row, having fallen below 50 early last month.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to safety measures and to receive booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine if eligible to do so.