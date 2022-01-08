UAE reports 2,655 Covid-19 cases and three deaths

More than 1,000 people recovered from the virus in latest 24-hour reporting period

Jan 8, 2022

The UAE recorded 2,655 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall infection tally to 782,866.

Three people died during the latest 24-hour reporting period, bringing the death toll to 2,173.

Another 1,034 people beat the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 752,120.

The number of active cases across the country stands at 28,576.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 388,572 PCR tests.

More than 114.5 million tests have been conducted to date, and more than 22.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.

