Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,581 new cases and one death

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 2,581 cases of Covid-19 and 796 recoveries on Tuesday.

The daily caseload pushed the total number of infections to 772,189 and recoveries now stand at 748,511.

One patient with health problems died overnight, taking the death toll to 2,170.

Daily cases have exceeded 2,000 throughout the past week. Infections were substantially lower during the same period (December 29 to January 4) in 2020-2021.

Read More Can Omicron evade detection from PCR and lateral flow tests for Covid-19?

There were 2,426 cases reported on the last day of 2021 as compared to 1,856 in 2020 – a 30 per cent jump.

Tuesday's cases were identified from 397,766 tests as the Emirates pushes ahead with its aggressive screening campaign amid the global Omicron surge.

Nearly 113 million PCR tests have been carried out in the Emirates since the beginning of the pandemic.

Official data shows 22,702,290 vaccine doses had been administered. The number of doses given is equivalent to one for each member of the country’s population and 92.19 per cent are fully immunised.