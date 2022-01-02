UAE reports 2,600 new coronavirus cases and three deaths

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 2,600 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

The daily caseload pushed the total number of infections to 767,093.

Daily cases have exceeded 2,000 since December 29 after hitting the low 50s at the beginning of last month.

Health authorities said 890 patients were given the all-clear in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall recovery tally to 746,853.

Three people died overnight, taking the toll to 2,168.

The latest cases were identified from 429,564 tests. On Saturday, 463,616 tests were carried out as the Emirates pushes ahead its aggressive testing campaign.

More than 112 million PCR tests have been carried out in the Emirates since the beginning of the pandemic.

Official data shows 22,679,877 vaccine doses had been administered. The number of doses given is equivalent to one for each member of the country’s population and 92.13 per cent are fully immunised.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi updated its green list of countries from which travellers can enter the emirate without needing to quarantine on arrival.

The UK has been removed from the list.

All changes will come into effect on Monday.