Coronavirus: UAE reports 54 new cases from 235,292 tests

The UAE reported 54 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the overall number of infections to 742,227.

The latest cases were identified from 235,292 PCR tests.

More than 101 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020, as part of the Emirates' testing and tracing strategy.

Total recoveries now stand at 737,186 after 79 patients beat the virus in the past 24 hours.

No deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,148.

As of Wednesday, 21,895,945 Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered. According to government officials, 100 per cent of the population have now received one dose, and 90.49 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the health authorities registered the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it had been detected in an African woman coming from an African country through an Arab nation, without specifying which.

The woman is isolating and those with whom she had contact were traced and isolated.